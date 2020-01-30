Zimbabwe: Mary Chiwenga-Mubaiwa Faces Arrest Again

Vice-President, Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Chiwenga-Mubaiwa, faces fresh arrest charges over alleged assault of family maid, Delight Munyoro following an altercation over children's custody at Hellenics School in Borrowdale yesterday.

It is alleged that Munyoro had gone to pick up the children at school but clashed with Ms Mubaiwa who is reported to have been also present seeking access to the children.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Borrowdale Police Station was handling the matter.

"I confirm that the police have received a report made by one Delight Munyoro (36) to the effect that Marry Mubaiwa has assaulted her.

"The incident is said to have occurred at Hellenic School at around 12.05pm.

"We have instituted investigations into the matter and so far no arrests have been made. We are yet to locate the accused person," he said.

Last week, Mubaiwa won her High Court appeal for custody of the couple's three minors and access to their matrimonial home, but VP Chiwenga filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court.

Justice Christopher Dube-Banda ordered that the custody of the children be restored to Mubaiwa and barred the Vice President from interfering with Mubaiwa's access to their Borrowdale Brooke home.

Meanwhile, VP Chiwenga has filed an urgent chamber application at the Supreme Court to have his appeal in the custody case treated with urgency.

