Zambia: Fate in Our Hands - Kaunda

30 January 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Godfrey Dube

Coach Chris Kaunda says destiny is in Zanaco's hands to qualify for the CAF 2019/20 Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Kaunda said in an interview before departure for Morocco ahead of Sunday's Group C clash against leaders RS Berkane.

A draw would be enough to secure Zanaco's passage to the last eight of the competition while victory would see them top the group.

"Destiny will be in our hands come Sunday when we face Berkane but we are not under pressure at all. The team is ready for the battle and I believe they are professional players that can handle pressure," Kaunda said.

Berkane leads the group with 10 points followed by Zanaco on nine points while Darling Club Motema Pembe of DR Congo are third with seven points and whipping boys ESAE of Benin anchor the table with just a point.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Zambia
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.