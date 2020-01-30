Zambia: Fate in Our Hands - Kaunda

Coach Chris Kaunda says destiny is in Zanaco's hands to qualify for the CAF 2019/20 Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Kaunda said in an interview before departure for Morocco ahead of Sunday's Group C clash against leaders RS Berkane.

A draw would be enough to secure Zanaco's passage to the last eight of the competition while victory would see them top the group.

"Destiny will be in our hands come Sunday when we face Berkane but we are not under pressure at all. The team is ready for the battle and I believe they are professional players that can handle pressure," Kaunda said.

Berkane leads the group with 10 points followed by Zanaco on nine points while Darling Club Motema Pembe of DR Congo are third with seven points and whipping boys ESAE of Benin anchor the table with just a point.

