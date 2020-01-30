Namibia Ups Coronavirus Surveillance Efforts

The ministry of health has intensified surveillance activities at all entry points into Namibia, and is in the process of equipping them with the necessary scanners to detect suspected cases of the coronavirus.

This measure is in response to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), has affected more than 6 000 people globally.

While the bulk of confirmed cases are in China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late December, most countries are implementing surveillance measures to curb the further spread of the disease.

China has effectively quarantined the city of Wuhan, where the virus is suspected to have originated, and also issued travel restrictions in about 20 other cities in the Hubei province.

During a media briefing in Windhoek on Tuesday, Namibia Airports Company chief executive officer Bisey /Uirab said the country had taken precautions, through the ministry of health, to have scanners at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

He added that passengers will be screened on arrival, with an ambulance on standby for suspected cases. Health executive director Ben Nangombe confirmed this to The Namibian yesterday, adding that the hand-held scanners have arrived at the airport.

"We are working on logistics to equip other points of entry so that we are able to screen people [there]," Nangombe said.

He said the ministry is awaiting a shipment of various scanners that were ordered last year, which will then be deployed to other entry points around the country.

"Last year we ordered hand- held scanners as well as the walk-through scanners, only the hand-held scanners were not delivered. Hopefully, by next week we will have those installed," he said.

In addition, officials at all points of entry have been informed to instruct travellers to fill in forms indicating their recent travels to keep track of people's movements.

The ministry has also set up a few isolation points around the country, and stationed environmental health officers at some of them.

"There is an isolation ward at the central hospital [Windhoek], but we also have isolation facilities at Hosea Kutako International Airport, at Rundu and at Oshikango.

"They may not have the necessary equipment, but the facilities are there," he said.

Although the ministry maintains that it has the situation under control, Namibians remain wary of the country's preparedness for such a virus. Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor Knowledge Ipinge on Monday sent a letter to home affairs minister Frans Kapofi, requesting that approvals for visa applications by all Chinese nationals be temporarily suspended due to the outbreak.

Ipinge urged that all individuals who had visited the Hubei province in the past 90 days - irrespective of nationality - be banned from entering the country. He also requested for screenings to be conducted at Walvis Bay Airport, Namport, Hosea Kutako International Airport and Eros Airport.

Incoming passengers are already being screened at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Entry points equipped with scanners will have environmental health officers stationed there while the ministry waits for the necessary equipment.

Officially called the 2019 Novel coronavirus, it is part of a family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe respiratory diseases, that can affect humans and animals.

In an initial situation report, the World Health Organisation reported that its China Country Office was first informed on 31 December 2019 of cases of pneumonia with unknown cause which were detected in Wuhan City.

The WHO has been working with China to study the specific strain of the coronavirus. There is no cure for the virus and its adverse respiratory effects can lead to death. At least 132 deaths from the virus have been reported.