Namibia: Green Climate Fund Team Expected

RUNDU - Officials from the secretariat of the Green Climate Fund based in Incheon, South Korea, were expected in Namibia on Monday, for a week-long working visit, the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) has said.

EIF Namibia head of communications and corporate services, Lot Ndamanomhata in a media statement recently said the visit is aimed at conducting an assessment on the GCF programme called 'Empower to Adapt: creating Climate-Change Resilient Livelihoods through Community-Based Natural Resource Management (CBNRM) in Namibia, funded by the Enhanced Direct Access (EDA) grant facility.

The visit, he said, will include the official handover of a 150-kilowatt solar power plant to Sorris Sorris Conservancy in the Kunene region which forms part of about 19 projects worth N$86 million being funded by the GCF.

"The CBNRM project is the first in the world to be financed by the GCF under the EDA modality which intends to ensure country ownership of projects by accommodating a broad range of country conditions and circumstances, balanced with an oversight mechanism to ensure effective delivery of funding," said Ndamanomhata.

While in Namibia, the officials will pay courtesy visits to deputy prime minister and international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and environment minister Pohamba Shifeta to discuss the objectives of the mission and review the CBNRM programme in the country.

- Nampa