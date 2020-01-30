Namibia: Green Climate Fund Team Expected

30 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

RUNDU - Officials from the secretariat of the Green Climate Fund based in Incheon, South Korea, were expected in Namibia on Monday, for a week-long working visit, the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) has said.

EIF Namibia head of communications and corporate services, Lot Ndamanomhata in a media statement recently said the visit is aimed at conducting an assessment on the GCF programme called 'Empower to Adapt: creating Climate-Change Resilient Livelihoods through Community-Based Natural Resource Management (CBNRM) in Namibia, funded by the Enhanced Direct Access (EDA) grant facility.

The visit, he said, will include the official handover of a 150-kilowatt solar power plant to Sorris Sorris Conservancy in the Kunene region which forms part of about 19 projects worth N$86 million being funded by the GCF.

"The CBNRM project is the first in the world to be financed by the GCF under the EDA modality which intends to ensure country ownership of projects by accommodating a broad range of country conditions and circumstances, balanced with an oversight mechanism to ensure effective delivery of funding," said Ndamanomhata.

While in Namibia, the officials will pay courtesy visits to deputy prime minister and international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and environment minister Pohamba Shifeta to discuss the objectives of the mission and review the CBNRM programme in the country.

- Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.