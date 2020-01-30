Namibia: No Coronavirus Cases in Namibia - Chinese Ambassador

30 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Arlana Shikongo

China has confirmed 7 753 people infected with coronavirus worldwide, with 12 167 highly suspected cases.

The current death toll stands at 170, while 130 people have been cured. No Namibian, both at home and in China, has been suspected of carrying the virus.

This was said by Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming this morning, when he briefed the media on the most updated figures of those affected by the coronavirus.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, Zhang said China has suspended all its travel agencies from deploying tour groups as of 27 January. He revealed that 300 Chinese tourists remain in Namibia who entered the country prior to the travel restriction remain in the country, but they are being closely monitored.

Zhang said he last tour group is expected to leave the country before 5 February.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Health
External Relations
Southern Africa
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.