Namibia: No Coronavirus Cases in Namibia - Chinese Ambassador

China has confirmed 7 753 people infected with coronavirus worldwide, with 12 167 highly suspected cases.

The current death toll stands at 170, while 130 people have been cured. No Namibian, both at home and in China, has been suspected of carrying the virus.

This was said by Chinese ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming this morning, when he briefed the media on the most updated figures of those affected by the coronavirus.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, Zhang said China has suspended all its travel agencies from deploying tour groups as of 27 January. He revealed that 300 Chinese tourists remain in Namibia who entered the country prior to the travel restriction remain in the country, but they are being closely monitored.

Zhang said he last tour group is expected to leave the country before 5 February.