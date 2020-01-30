South Africa: Willowvale Police Looking for a Missing Person

29 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Willowvale police are looking for a 20-year-old man Sinethemba Khontsololo Mtengeli. He was last seen on Saturday, 04 January 2020 leaving Chafutweni A/A Mahdi Locality, Willowvale taking the direction of Butterworth Town.

He is light in complexion. He was wearing striped T-shirt, black track pants and blue sandals. Information received is that he was seen on Thursday, 23 January 2020 in East London near Eastern Beach.

Anyone who can assist Willowvale police is kindly requested to contact them on 047 499 6230 or Investigating officer D/W/O Sandulela Ngubombi on 073 666 5390.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Single Currency Plans for East African Community Under Way

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.