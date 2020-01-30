South Africa: Willowvale Police Looking for a Missing Person

press release

Willowvale police are looking for a 20-year-old man Sinethemba Khontsololo Mtengeli. He was last seen on Saturday, 04 January 2020 leaving Chafutweni A/A Mahdi Locality, Willowvale taking the direction of Butterworth Town.

He is light in complexion. He was wearing striped T-shirt, black track pants and blue sandals. Information received is that he was seen on Thursday, 23 January 2020 in East London near Eastern Beach.

Anyone who can assist Willowvale police is kindly requested to contact them on 047 499 6230 or Investigating officer D/W/O Sandulela Ngubombi on 073 666 5390.