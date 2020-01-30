South Africa: Welshman Debuts for Stormers, Kolisi At No 8

Cape Town — Wales and British and Irish Lions international Jamie Roberts will make his Stormers debut alongside 10 Springboks named in the match-day squad for the opening round Super Rugby encounter with the Hurricanes at Newlands on Saturday.

Roberts will start at inside centre, with fellow midfielder Rikus Pretorius, who is 12 years his junior, also set to make his Stormers debut from the bench.

There are seven World Cup winners in the starting XV, with captain Siya Kolisi set to wear the No 8 jersey when he leads the team out for kick-off at 15:05 on Saturday, to start the last Super Rugby season at Newlands.

The Hurricanes last visited Newlands in 2014, when a late try secured a dramatic one-point win for the Stormers.

The last time the two teams played the opening game of the season was at Newlands in 2012, when Kolisi made a try-scoring debut off the bench.

Following a busy pre-season, Stormers coach John Dobson says they are determined to make a convincing start to their campaign in front of the Newlands faithful.

"We are very excited about the team that we are putting out this weekend and the potential for us to make a good start to the last season at Newlands.

"We want to play the kind of rugby that will make our supporters smile and that starts on Saturday against the Hurricanes."

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Siya Kolisi, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Johan du Toit, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Rikus Pretorius

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Fletcher Smith, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Fraser Armstrong

Substitutes: 16 Asafo Auma, 17 Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18 Tevita Mafileo, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Devan Flanders, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 23 Vince Aso

- The Stormers.com

Source: Sport24