South Africa: Sama Condemns Killing of Joburg Anaesthetist

30 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has condemned the senseless killing of Joburg anaesthetist, Dr Yasmin Ibrahim, who was allegedly shot and killed by her husband before shooting and killing himself a few days ago.

"This is extremely distressing and disturbing news. Dr Ibrahim's death again highlights the high level of gender-based violence in our society, which must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"It is also another example of senseless killing in South Africa which is rapidly becoming a more violent and diseased place to live," said SAMA Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee.

Dr Coetzee added that Dr Ibrahim's death will leave a void in the medical fraternity in South Africa.

"This is a sad day for South Africa which has lost an incredible professional. We extend our condolences to her colleagues, friends and family at this difficult time."

A memorial service for Dr Ibrahim was held on Thursday morning at the Cardiac Boardroom at Sunninghill Hospital.

Measures to combat GBV

During a Joint Sitting of Parliament in Cape Town in September last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa tabled emergency measures to combat gender-based violence and ensure the enhancement of the implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Presidential summit of gender-based violence and femicide.

The measures include urgent legislative measures to curb GBV; training of police, prosecutors and magistrates/judges, who deal with GBV cases; strengthening of the judicial system; inclusion of GBV in the school curriculum, and the establishment of more Thuthuzela support centres for survivors of GBV.

The intervention also includes a special focus on men as the perpetrators of rape, abuse and killing of women and girls.

GBV command centre

Victims of GBV are encouraged to make use of the Social Development's Gender Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC), which offers a comprehensive, integrated system that provides immediate, consistent, coordinated and timely support to survivors of GBV.

The GBV command centre is a 24-hour call centre that is available to assist survivors of GBV with support and guidance by trained social workers.

The GBVCC toll-free number is 0800428428. Alternatively, USSD (Please Call Me) *120*7867# or SMS "Help" to 31531 or Skype: HelpMeGBV.

