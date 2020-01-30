South Africa: Minister Welcomes Plans to Survey SA Travel Patterns

30 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula looks forward to the National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) that will be undertaken by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on behalf of the Department of Transport.

"The NHTS will be a great information repository for the department and government to accelerate the delivery of transport services in South Africa," the Minister said in a statement on Thursday.

From the end of January until 20 March 2020, Stats SA will undertake data collection as part of the department's tools to measure travel patterns for policy interventions and redress in the transport sector.

Mbalula has called on all South Africans who will be approached by Stats SA to cooperate with the survey and offer their most open responses to help improve transport to benefit all South Africans.

"Transport is undoubtedly the golden thread that binds all the elements of the economic value chain together. Without transport, workers will not be able to report for duty to engage in economic activity.

"Without transport, finished products will not be able to leave the factory floor to reach markets. Without transport, consumers will not be able to access retail outlets to buy the goods," Mbalula said.

