Malawi: Mpinganjira Steps Aside At FDH Financial Holdings - Chitera Acting CEO

Top financial services business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira has stepped aside from the FDH Financial Holdings Limited where he served as chief executive officer (CEO).

"The stakeholders are therefore informed that from this date, he stepped aside from his role and responsibilities within the FDH Group of Companies," reads a statement from financial holdings Chairperson Noel Mkuluchi

His stepping aside from the FDH Financial Holdings follows Constitutional Court judges bribery allegations which are swirling over his head and comes barely a day after the High Court granted him bail after his arrest over the allegations.

"In view of the above, the board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. George Chitera as an interim Group chief executive officer," says a statement from the FDH Financial Group made available to Nyasa Times on Thursday.

The statement says Chitera was until his recent appointment, the Group finance officer.

Chitera joined the company in 2007 and has over 15 years extensive professional experience in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, banking, risk management, capital allocation, treasury, and tax planning, the statement says.

The financial institution says Chitera is a holder of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCC) and holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Polytechnic.