Gambia: Majac Director Assures Support to Mobse Cu

Managing Director of Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJAC) have assured officials of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education's (MoBSE) Communication Unit that his institution will be ready to offer support to their Unit at any time of need.

Sang Mendy made the assurance last Thursday when officials from MoBSE Communication Unit paid a courtesy call to his office in Bakau Newtown, as part of the Unit's continued familiarisation visits to various institutions to forge partnerships.

"As Communication officers, you have many stories to relate to the general public especially education sector and your image should be seen by the public by updating them on correct information within your ministry," Mr. Mendy advised.

He advised MoBSE CU officers to be familiar with social media platforms to easily relate information of concern to the general public at the right time.

He told them that their role within the ministry is of paramount importance and having training on mobile reporting will help them a lot in their work.

Head of the MoBSE Communication Unit, Emily Gomez said their visit to the media academy was a continued visit that her Unit is currently undertaking at other institutions.

"The main purpose of our visit is to introduce ourselves to you and also to discuss with you the way forward for partnership between your academy and my Unit among others," Mrs. Gomez explained.

According to Mrs. Gomez, partnering with MAJAC will help her Unit officers to learn a lot from them as some of the Unit officers never work in media institutions before.

"Learning is never late for anyone and MAJAC as a media institution will serve as our God-father. We are looking forward to a fruitful partnership.