Gambia: Arrested 3 Years Jotna Member Claims They Didn't Have Access to Food

Sheriffo Sonko, an executive member of Operation Three Years Jotna Movement, a pressure group that is demanding the resignation of President Adama Barrow has claimed that they didn't have access to food during their detention at the police station.

He made this claim although he didn't mention the particular police station that he was detained within the Greater Banjul Area.

"We were not beaten during our detention, but I can tell you that we didn't have access to food. It's the same way the 'junglars' were behaving during the Jammeh regime. It's the same way they are behaving now. But just be calm and that we're going to free you all," he said to journalists before he entered a waiting police van at the Kanifing Magistrate Court.

Sheriffo Sonko, while arriving in the court with heavy escort by personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) around 1 p.m., remarked: "Three years, it is what the president promises us."

Yankuba Darboe, a human rights lawyer and also one of the arrestees chanted: "Three years" while pointing his three fingers up.

Eight of the protesters appeared at the Kanifing Magistrates Court and charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and rioters' demolition of structures.

They are Abdou Njie, Ebrima Kitim Jarju, Sheriffo Sonko, Hagi Suwaneh Fanta Mballow, Karim Touray, Yankuba Darboe and Muctarr Ceesay.

"We will never allow dictatorship to return to the country. I was part of the over hundred protesters that were arrested on Sunday during our clash with the police. We were detained at the Police Anti-Crime Unit in Brusubi and we were sleeping on the floor. We are ready for protest even if it is tomorrow. I can tell you that we're ready to die for this country," Mustapha Njie said to journalists outside the court premises.