Seychelles: UAE Donates System to Integrate, Store Patient Medical Records in Seychelles

30 January 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles has received a state-of-the-art radiology information system from the United Arab Emirates that will help provide higher quality service.

At the presentation ceremony on Wednesday, the UAE Ambassador to Seychelles, Ahmed Saeed Alneyadi, said the technology "will provide people with safe and efficient radiology service of high quality which will operate efficiently 24-hours, seven days a week."

Radiology information systems record when patients are scheduled, when they arrive, when their examinations become ready for interpretation, when their reports are finalised and all of the intermediate steps.

The system can store images for a five-year period.

The new system will be interconnected with all hospitals, clinics and health services in Mahe, Praslin and La Digue, the three main islands of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. This will enable more doctors to share high definition 3D images and medical reports at the same time on their computers.

The chief executive of the Seychelles' Health Care Agency, Danny Louange, said that the new system was necessary as the past system fell short in capacity to meet the number of patients in need of the service.

The system also comes with new equipment and licences for 10 working stations instead of three for specialists to diagnose and handle medical reports.

The radiology information system costing $1 million is a donation from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the health sector in Seychelles, within the framework of his humanitarian initiatives at regional and global levels. The initiatives are aimed at providing assistance to countries and societies that need medical services to confront diseases that threaten development in the world.

The Minister of Health, Jean-Paul Adam, who is leaving his post at the end of January, said that the new upgraded medical system forms part of the digitalisation of the ministry's information system.

"UAE is our consistent partner in terms of modernisation of our health system and taking us to a new level, allowing us to offer the highest quality of service," added Adam.

