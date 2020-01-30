Uganda: Why Lira Registers Rampant Road Deaths

Police in Lira District have expressed concern over the increasing cases of road accidents in the area.

The district police commander, Mr George Obia, on Tuesday said since July 2019, Lira Central Police Station has been registering at least two cases of death by road accident weekly.

Currently, road traffic accidents are ranked 10th among the leading causes of death and ninth among all leading causes of disability worldwide.

However, there has been no published study on traffic road accidents in Lira Municipality.

But police acknowledge that there is a high frequency of traffic road accidents in Lira Municipality caused by poor road design, abuse of traffic rules and regulations, and inadequate knowledge of road safety precaution among road users.

"We are not very safe because of the nature of the roads. The streets are so squeezed, you find gazetted parking lots on both sides of the road," Mr Obia said

In November last year, a bodaboda rider, carrying a bag of charcoal was involved in an accident after he failed to navigate between two heavy trucks parked on Juba road in Ojwina Division, Lira Municipality.

Mr Obia said many lives have been lost because of ignorance of traffic laws and errant learners in the busy town.

"Somebody just learns how to direct a steering and start the engine and thinks that it is enough. The next day he is already on the road carrying passengers," he said.

Mr Obia added: "As a way forward, we suggest a redesign of our streets, for example we can decide to make the main street one way."

Mr Solomon Odongo, a boda boda rider, said they are being trained on how to use the road to avoid accidents.

"I got a motorcycle from Tugende, a not-for-profit social enterprise providing motorcycles on loan in Lira. I was trained before the motorcycle was handed over to me. Boda boda riders and other road users need to be constantly reminded on how to use the roads," he said.

The Lira Municipality mayor, Mr Mike Ogwang Olwa, said they plan to gazette boda boda stages and sensitise them on how to use the roads.

"The designs were done by the consultants and there is nothing much we can do. There is no land for expansion of those roads," he said.

Reports

Involved. According to Police Crime Report of 2018, at least 3,500 people have been dying in traffic road accidents annually in the past three years.

Research findings by Makerere University School of Public Health released in May last year, however, contradicts the report. The report indicated that about 9,000 people perish in road traffic accidents annually in Uganda, a number three times higher than that declared by the police.

On average, Uganda loses 10 people every day in road traffic crashes, a 2018 United Nations road safety report on Uganda shows, costing the country $1.2 billion (about Shs4.4 trillion) annually. This makes road safety a health issue that represents a major burden on the health sector and citizen's lives.