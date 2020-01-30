Angola: Chinese Patient Clinical Condition Considered Stable

30 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Health assured on Thursday, in Luanda, that the clinical condition of the Chinese citizen, suspected of developing coronavirus, is stable.

According to the inspector general of Health, Miguel de Oliveira, samples of the exams of the patient, who has been hospitalized at the Girassol clinic since 26 January, will be sent Thursday to South Africa.

The results of the tests can be known within five days, he said, in a press conference, adding that the preliminary results made in Angola point to a "common flu".

The sending of exams to South Africa, he explained, aims to definitively dispel suspicions.

A source at Clínica Girassol assured ANGOP that the patient had no fever in the past 12 hours and remains under surveillance by health technicians at the health unit.

The patient entered the country on 16 January, coming from China, but not from the epicenter of the disease. Only ten days later (26) he did go to the clinic, after a malaise.

"During the ten days he stayed at the shipyard in Bengo province. The people with whom he maintained contact are under surveillance by the health services" of that region, explained Miguel de Oliveira.

The Angolan Government announced, last Saturday, a contingency plan to prevent possible cases of contamination by coronavirus, which has already killed 169 people, according to the latest data.

The plan includes installing thermometers at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport and implementing preventive measures at ports, land borders and stops with a large flow of people.

By the way, Miguel de Oliveira said that at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the actions affect all travelers, with emphasis on those of the airlines in Namibia, Ethiopia and Nigeria, which transfer passengers from Asia.

Coronavirus is part of a vast family of viruses that includes those that cause the common flu, but also Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

