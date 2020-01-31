Libya: 'This Terrible Situation Cannot Be Allowed to Continue', UN Chief Tells World Leaders At Major Libya Summit

19 January 2020
UN News Service

Speaking at a major, high-level summit on Libya, held in the German capital Berlin on Sunday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres evoked the disastrous humanitarian situation faced by thousands of civilians, as conflict in the North African country grows deeper and more destructive.

As fight continues between forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, which control large tracts of territory in the country, and the government in Tripoli, world leaders attended the International Conference in the hope of finding a political solution.

General Haftar's forces have besieged the capital since April, and the fighting has been fuelled by increasing foreign interference. Whilst the government is backed by the UN, The Libyan National Army of General Haftar has support from Russia and some Middle Eastern States.

The human toll, Mr. Guterres told the assembled delegates, has been severe, with international humanitarian law defied on multiple occasions: "More than 220 schools in Tripoli are closed, depriving 116,000 children of their basic human right to an education. Migrants and refugees, trapped in detention centres near the fighting, have also been affected and continue to suffer in horrendous conditions. This terrible situation cannot be allowed to continue".

The Libyan threat to an already unstable region

Reiterating his belief that there is no military solution in Libya, the UN chief issued a reminder of the dangerous consequences of a full-blown civil war which, he said, could lead to a "humanitarian nightmare", and leave the country vulnerable to permanent division. A civil war also risks further destabilizing the entire southern Mediterranean and Sahel region, exacerbating the threats of terrorism, human trafficking, and the smuggling of drugs and weapons.

Mr. Guterres welcomed the recent ceasefire between the two sides, and urged them to "engage in good faith dialogue on political, economic and military issues in a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned inclusive process", which, he affirmed, will be supported by the UN.

"We will stand with the Libyan people as they work to resolve their differences through discussion and compromise in good faith", concluded the Secretary-General, "and chart a way to a more peaceful future".

Foreign powers vow to stay out of Libyan affairs

After the Conference, Mr. Guterres announced that all the participants had pledged not to interfere in the conflict, and to respect a UN arms embargo., and he called on all Libyan parties to take part in a "Libyan-owned and Libyan-led dialogue", under the auspices of the UN, to pave the way for a political solution to the crisis.

The Secretary-General said in a press conference that a meeting to discuss the economic reform necessary for the normal governance of Libya will take place in the next two to three weeks.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Libya
External Relations
International Organisations
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.