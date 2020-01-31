Kenya: Harambee Stars Winger Joins Ex-EPL Side Reading

30 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan winger Ayub Timbe is set to join English Championship side Reading FC on a long deal from China's Beijing Renhe.

The pacy winger has been training with the side for a while and he is said to have impressed the technical bench. Earlier last year, the Kenyan revealed Reading had expressed interest in his services but a deal did not materialise.

With Beijing Renhe relegated to the second-tier, Timbe was keen on a fresh challenge and told Nation Sport that he has an agreement in principal with Reading.

"I am having my medical at 5pm (UK time) and if everything goes well I will officially join the club. This is a great club with a huge history. It is also obviously another level here in England and I am happy to start a new challenge and see what comes out of it," he told Nation Sport.

Timbe's 2019 was hampered by an injury but he recovered in time to feature for Harambee Stars at Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He featured just 13 times for Beijing Renhe in the Chinese Super League last season, a team he joined in 2017 from Belgian side Lierse SK.

The transfer window closes Friday night and Timbe is set to become the team's major signing after that of 23-year Old Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna who joined from Sao Paulo.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

