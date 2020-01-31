Tanzania: Security Firms Ordered to Re-Register in 12 Months

THE police force has given a one-year ultimatum to all private security companies to undergo electronic registration for improving the sector as well as providing high-quality and reliable services.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narcis Missama said in Dar es Salaam on Thursday that failure to that all unregistered companies will be banned from operating after 31th of December this year.

He said the new system under which the security firm must register-, PSG-P-will involve the database with all important details/information, including competence of the companies' staff (security officers) as well as details of all important stakeholders in the defense sector.

According to him, PSG-P systems will ease the availability of security officers' information as everyone will have an identity card (ID) with special numbers, given by the police force.

"The word we want to communicate with all private security companies, and that we have always been telling them when we meet is that if anyone appears to refrain from registering in this system, they will be against our agreements on the improvement of the sector. The defiant company will also be against the directives that have been given by the Inspector General of Police on the supervision of private security in the country," he said.

He added that security officers should convince their employers to register in the on-going registration exercise, because those who are unregistered will not be able to have a job in any private security company in the country