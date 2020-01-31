Tanzania: Shariff Hamad Joins Fray for Act Top Post

30 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato in Zanzibar

ACT-WAZALENDO's Political Consultant, Seif Shariff Hamad on Thursday picked forms for the party's top leadership post, promising to transform the party into an institution of choice by majority Tanzanians.

"I want to build a strong and model political party, nationally and internationally. In the next five years, ACTWazalendo must be the party of choice by majority Tanzanians," Mr Hamad said soon after receiving the chairmanship race documents at the party's Vuga-based sub-head office.

Handing over the forms, ACT-Wazalendo acting Secretary General, Dorothy Temu said the curtain for the party's internal elections was drawn last Monday, inviting more party members to turn up in big numbers to contest for various leadership posts.

The party is already done with elections at the branch, ward, provincial and regional levels, said Ms Temu, adding that the opposition party is currently focusing on national level.

Mr Hamad boasted competence and extensive experience as well as members' support as his motivating factors to the leadership race.

He said, "Should the party approve my candidature and finally elect me the party chairperson, I want to strengthen and build our institution-I have the required capacity, experience and people's backing."

He said many ACT-Wazalendo members have been persuading him to vie for the top leadership of the party. If elected, Mr Hamad promised to cooperate with other leaders towards development, unity, solidarity and harmony within the party.

The prospective party chairman said he looks forward to having the opposition party controlling more districts, municipalities and city councils as well as winning the Zanzibar and union general elections in 2025.

Asked whether he will run for the presidency in this year's general elections, Mr Hamad said it was too early to speak about the general elections.

"For now, the party is busy with internal elections to get its leadership in place, and when the time comes for the presidency, we will make the appropriate decision," he said.

