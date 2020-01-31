Kenya: Guard Against China Virus

30 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial By Editorial

The world is facing a grave health crisis.

From the Chinese Wuhan Province has emerged a deadly epidemic that is spreading like wildfire.

A new strain of coronavirus, responsible for benign common cold and severe respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003, has already killed more than 100 people and infected 3,000-plus worldwide since its emergence last December.

Coronavirus infections and deaths have now been reported in the far-flung corners of the world, including Australia, France, Germany, Canada and the mighty United States.

In China and the surrounding Asian countries, the coronavirus death toll is fast rising.

To their credit, most countries are already taking every precaution to contain the epidemic.

A number, and despite the World Health Organisation reassurance, have already made arrangements to safely evacuate their nationals from China.

WAKE-UP CALL

However, it must be noted that Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang, in a rare case of self-criticism for a Chinese official, told state broadcaster CCTV that the city's management of the crisis was not good enough.

China is the world's most populous nation with vast interests globally.

The Chinese propensity to interact with other people within their country and elsewhere in the world is well established, hence the possibility of an infection associated with them spreading pretty fast.

Though no confirmed infection has so far been reported in Africa, the continent remains hopelessly exposed to the coronavirus.

With its porous borders and decrepit medical care infrastructure, Africa is literally a sitting duck in the face of the coronavirus onslaught.

That African states were deficient of the financial clout to evacuate their nationals under a threat at a short notice, can only heighten its vulnerability to the scourge.

Ours, therefore, is a wake-up call to Africa to be on the lookout. The highly infectious but deadly coronavirus is on the rampage.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.