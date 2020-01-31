Kenya: Your Complete KPL Midseason Transfer List

A total of 64 players have joined new clubs in the Kenyan Premier League midseason transfer window that closes at midnight Friday.

"Moneybags" Wazito have been the busiest, bringing in 11 players, followed by Posta Rangers, Nzoia Sugar and Sofapaka who have signed eight players each.

AFC Leopards and Chemelil Sugar have been inactive but are expected to make last-minute signings Friday.

Ten foreigners have so far been cleared to join KPL clubs with Ugandan forward Juma Balinya, who joins K'Ogalo from Tanzanian giants Yanga, the most notable.

Completed Transfers:

AFC Leopards

>In: Ezekiel Owade (contract renewal)

Bandari

>In: Johana Mwita (Sony Sugar), Collins Agade, Felly Mulumba, David Kingatua, Shaban Kenga, Benard Odhiambo (all contract renewals)

Chemelil Sugar

>In: None

Gor Mahia

>In: Juma Balinya (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia Youth), Alpha Chris Onyango (Gor Mahia Youth), Clinton Okoth (on loan, Migori Youth), Nicholas Omondi (Kibera Black Stars), Philemon Otieno (contract renewal), Michal Apudo (Posta Rangers), Jackson Owusu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Kakamega Homeboyz

>In: Ali Ahmed Bai (contract renewal), David Otieno Juma (contract renewal), Justus Anene (unattached), Salmon Otieno (Sony Sugar), Mohamed Kazungu (unattached), Robert Arot (Nzoia Sugar), Kevin Abwodha (Chemelil Sugar), Sheikh Hassan (Unattached)

Kariobangi Sharks

>In: Boniface Mwangeni (Dagoretti High School), Derrick Onyango (Wazito), Peter Lwassa (Sofapaka)

KCB

>In: Harun Thomas (Sony Sugar), Victor Omune (Nairobi Stima), Antonio Abwao (Migori Youth), Gabriel Andika (Kakamega Homeboyz), Daniel Odiwuor (Bidco United)

Kisumu AllStars

>In: Vincent Omumbo (Western Stima), Francis Alumba (unattached), Telvin Maina (FC Talanta)

Mathare United

>In: Dani Gumnok Lual (Atlabara, South Sudan), Swaleh Chacha (on loan, Bandari), Khalid Jumaan (KCB), Tyson Otieno, Clifford Alwanga, Alphonse Ndonye (all contract renewal)

Nzoia Sugar

>In: Masoud Juma (Mwatate United), Emmanuel Esinyen (Bungoma Superstars), Joseph Muriuki (Nyahururu Griffons), Philip Muchuma (Sofapaka), Martin Werunga (Sony Sugar), John Wafula, Elisha Wekesa, Daniel Wafula (all (unattached)

Posta Rangers

>In: Collins Okumu (Sony Sugar), Humphrey Okoti (Sony Sugar), Ezekiel Okare (Ulinzi Stars), Clinton Kisiavuki (KCB), Kevin Ouma (Kibera Black Stars), Mohammed Yusuf (Sony Sugar), Simon Omondi (unattached), Benson Mutinda (Liberty Sports Academy, recalled from loan), Peter Oyier (Transmara Sugar), Simon Mbugua, Charles Odete, Joseph Mbugi, Georson Likono (all contract renewals)

Sofapaka

>In: Shawn Oloo (Green Commandos), Brian Wetende (Sofapaka Youth), Stephen Okola (Sofapaka Youth), Joel Noekue (Lion Blesse De Fotouni, Cameroon), Nicholas Sebwato (Bright Stars, Uganda), Collins Wakhungu (Nzoia Sugar), Thomas Wainaina (Nzoia Sugar), Jedinak Nana (Channis Academy, Ghana), George Owusu (Fudbalski Klub, Bosnia)

Tusker

>In: Chrispinus Onyango (KCB), Christopher Ochieng (Mathare United), Brian Marita (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Green Commandos)

Ulinzi Stars

>In: None

Moses Mwangi

Wazito

>In: Dennis Njire (KCB), Kennedy Ochino (KCB), Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Piscas Muhando (unattached), Erick Otieno (contract renewal), Antony Njeru (Recalled from Loan, Nzoia Sugar), Issifou Bourahana (St. Georges SC, Ethiopia), Ronald Ashimoto (Green Commandos FC), Alvin Ochieng (Kisumu Allstars), Augustine Otu (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards SC)

Western Stima

>In: Kevin Omundi (Sony Sugar), Stephen Onyango (Sony Sugar), Festo Omukoto (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Zoo

>In: Wilson Anekeya (Mathare United), Evans Juma (Zoo Youth), Jareb Obwoge (Posta Rangers).