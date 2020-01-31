Uganda: Sigh of Relief As Unra Starts Work On Clogged Kyotera Bridge

Travellers using Kyaapa -Kasensero road can now breathe a sigh of relief after Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) cleared papyruses that had blocked water passage over Bukoola Bridge, causing flooding in the area.

The floods, which have lasted for a month, had completely cut off the road, paralyzing movement of people and goods to Kasensero landing site. Residents have been using canoes which charge them Shs 5,000 or wade through the water by themselves to one side of the road.

While inspecting the road on Wednesday, Unra executive director, Ms Allen Kagina said the Authority will rehabilitate the road soon.

She ordered the engineers led by Mr Joseph Otim, the director of road maintenance to immediately avail tractors and excavators to make sure the road is repaired to ease transportation of fish and other goods from the site.

"I have inspected the road myself but our biggest problem has been insufficient funds to initiate such works. We are, however, going to ask for more money from the Ministry of Finance and I promise you, this road has been put among the priority roads to be constructed," she said.

She further said the flooding of roads is a wide spread problem as many districts across the country have also reported similar incidents but the Authority is working hard to address the matter.

The 52- kilometer Kyaapa Kasensero road has been in poor state for close to eight years despite Unra promising to fix.

Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the Kyotera district chairperson has urged residents to stay calm and stop staging demonstrations so that Unra engineers can do their work.