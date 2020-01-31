Botswana Monitors Corona Virus Situation

Gaborone — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is intensifying preparedness measures including surveillance, alertness at district level and ports of entry following the outbreak of a virus called Corona Virus (nCov) in four Asian countries.

In a press release, the ministry says 282 laboratory tests confirmed cases of the virus. A total of 278 cases were reported in China, two in Thailand while Japan and the Republic of Korea registered a case each.

According to the release, six deaths had been reported to WHO since the announcement of the first case. The first cases reported were linked to a seafood and live animal market in China's Wuhan City with the first case confirmed on January 7.

Corona viruses are mostly transmitted from animal to person (zoonotic) but the new strain could pass from person to person, says the release further explaining that signs of infection may include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

The ministry advises hand and respiratory hygiene as well as safe food practices including cleaning hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing with flexed elbow or tissue, which should be immediately thrown away followed by washing of hands.

Members of the public are further advised to avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough and those with other symptoms to seek medical care early and share previous travel history with health care providers.

Meanwhile, the embassy of Botswana in China has indicated that to date, no Motswana has been infected by the Corona virus. The embassy, through a media release, says efforts to monitor the virus will continue and that all Batswana affected by the outbreak will be updated on the unfolding developments.

"The embassy continues to monitor developments and is in constant contact with the Chinese authorities and Batswana students in the affected city of Wuhan," states the release.

The release explains that the situation remains critical with the City of Wuhan and surrounding cities under lockdown.

It states that the lockdown arrangement prohibits any movement in and out of the locked-down places and that all public transport has been halted.

"The embassy is in constant contact with the authorities to ensure the provision of food and water supplies to the affected students."

Source : BOPA