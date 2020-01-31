South Africa: While Councillors Squabble, Taps Run Dry in Siya Kolisi's Hometown

31 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Xolisa Phillip

A Nelson Mandela Bay township has to endure water cuts on a daily basis while the region's politicians are back to their old form: they are immersed in political skirmishes instead of running the city's administration.

Collecting and storing drinking water is an intricate affair in Zwide, the Port Elizabeth township famed for having reared Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Every day, without fail, the taps run dry at around 6:00 am. Sometimes it's earlier or a bit later in the day, but the occurrence is a daily certainty. This can be an all-day ordeal or a four-hour inconvenience. On good days, licks of water start trickling and dripping out at around 10:00 am. On bad days, the trickle never comes.

On most days, the water comes back, on other days, it does not. Collecting water and ensuring there is enough of it stored in containers is a well-timed dance with reality.

When there is enough of it and it is flowing freely from the taps, it is easy to forget what precious resource water is. But it becomes excruciating when you are forced to do without water for several hours every day for seven days a week....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

