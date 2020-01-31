Tanzanian Teenager Set to Conquer Major Mountains

A Tanzanian girl is on her last course to accomplish conquering seven highest mountains in the world.

Rawan Dakik from Arusha is in her last preparations to hike Mount Everest that stands at 8,848 metres above sea level in Nepal, Asia and is the highest mountain in the world.

Her mission, apart from climbing the mountains, is to spearhead peace in the world and development to women as well as the youth. She is set to hike the mountain in March this year.

The 17 year old Arushaborn girl has asked Tanzanians to pray for her so that her dream can come true.

She said that she has been aiming to hike all major mountains since she was a child, and when she reached 12 years she started her mission.

Rawan has so far climbed to the Uhuru Peak of Africa's highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro and the Ebrus Mountain in Russia, which could be considered as the highest mountain in Europe.

She has also climbed a mountain in the Principal Cordillera of the Andes mountain range in Mendoza Province, Argentina known as Aconcagua Mountain.

Ms Rawan who is of Asian descent has scaled Kazbec Ice Mountain - a dormant stratovolcano and one of the major mountains of the Caucasus located on the border of Georgia's Kazbegi district and Russian Republic of North Ossetia-Alania.

She has also been able to scale Carstenz Pyramid in Indonesia, which is the highest summit of Mount Jayawijay in the Sudirman Range of the western central highlands of Papua Province. It is also the highest point between the Himalayas and the Andes.