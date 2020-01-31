Tanzania: Govt Targets 4p.c Rate in New HIV Infection to Children

THE government says it is targeting to reduce new HIV infections rate to children to four per cent by next year by stepping up Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT) measures.

However, officials in the government say the target is achievable only if the community will stop stigmatisation, among other challenges.

Speaking on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam during the Research Dissemination Symposium organized by Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of PMTCT in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Mukome Nyamhagatta said currently the new infection rate stands at 7.46 percent.

"Reaching four percent of elimination is a four year strategic plan, from 2018 to 2021. We could have met the target even before the set time-frame, but fear to test for HIV, stigmatisation, and delay in attending clinics for expectant mothers are among serious challenges we face, hence, hindering our efforts" he said.

However, he appraised the work done so far, saying that at the beginning of PMTCT implementation in 2018, the infection rate was standing at 11.05 percent.