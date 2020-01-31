Tanzania: Crdb Bank Shares Price Reaches an Eight-Months High

30 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — The CRDB Bank share price has risen to an eight-month high due to growing demand as investors seek to cash in on the lender's impressive profits.

A CRDB Bank share fetched Sh130 on Tuesday's trading sessions, market data show. The last time that the bank's share fetched Sh130 was in early May 2019. Since then, it went down, reaching Sh90 at some point in November. Thus, the Sh130/share price was a 36.84 percent rise compared to a price per share of Sh95 during the last day of trading in 2019 Tuesday December 31, 2019.

CRDB Bank Group's net profit soared to Sh92.16 billion for the nine month ending September 2019 up from Sh52.25 billion during the nine months ending September 2018.

This put CRDB as the most profitable lender in the market during the period under review, recently published financial statements show.

With the trend, analysts say investors' interest in the lender's stocks has been on the rise. "Although the performance of the fourth quarter is yet to be announced, the investors expects it will also be a good one and this explains what you see on the stock market," the director of operation at Orbit Securities Company Limited, Mr Juventus Simon, told The Citizen.

He said the investors were also attracted by CRDB because its share price was reasonable.

Also Read

What it takes for Tanzania to eliminate mother-to- child HIV transmission

Tanzania clears road for $200m investment in two mines

Strong reactions greet Tanganyika Law Society new law

Tanzania Government told to open up over Barrick deals

The director of Arch Financial and Investment Advisory Limited, Mr Mazengo Kasilati, attributed the increase of the CRDB share price to the 'January effect'. The January effect is a seasonal increase in stock prices during the month of January, which is generally attributed to an increase in buying, which follows the drop in price that typically happens in December. "In December, there is always a huge supply as investors try to meet their end-of-the-year obligations. In January, investors are holding on to their shares waiting for dividends thus high demands with less supply," Mr Kasilati told The Citizen.

As of Tuesday January 28, the number of outstanding bids for CRDB shares reached 4.9 million - indicating that investor appetite to own the bank's shares at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has been higher compared to actual shares offered for sale.

Analysts are of the view that the price will go up further as the year progresses.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.