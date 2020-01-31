Malawi: Team Malawi Wins 13 Medals At Special Olympics Pan African Games

Malawian athletes who represented the country at the first ever first-ever Pan African Special Olympic Games in Cairo, Egypt have shined and made the country proud after winning a total of thirteen medals.

Among the winners is Desire Namaona who won a gold medal in the 100 metres female category beating three other contestants namely Dounia Rhadi Hafsa Talib and Ikrame Benmaimcu.

Still in female category,Agnes Masuso also earned a gold medal in 100 metres after finishing the distance in 00:13:85.

She beat fellow Malawian Clara Phiri who earned silver while bronze was won by another Malawian Phylles Supuliano.

Wemma Supuliano won a silver medal in the 800 metres relay which had six contestants.

The Special Olympics Pan African Games started on 23rd January and expected to come to an end tomorrow 31st January, 2020.

The mission of the Pan African Games is to provide a high quality sports experience, and engage key influencers and communities to help create positive attitudes and bring about permanent change towards the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities throughout the continent of Africa.

The Games encompass a series of sports and non-sports events 42 countries took part in this year's games ranging from athletics, football, basketball and bocce, alongside a range of activities such as Healthy Athletes medical screenings, a MENA Regional Youth Leadership Summit and Young Athletes and Motor Activity Training Program (MATP) activities.