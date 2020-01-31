Ghana: Anglogold's Obuasi Mine in Ghana Brought Back to Life

31 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi mine in Ghana is producing gold again. This caps a dramatic turnaround for an asset that, just a few years ago, was occupied by thousands of artisanal miners, underscoring the social and security risks associated with mining in West Africa.

AngloGold is trying to sell its last South African operations, but in Ghana, where it has had some serious setbacks, the company is staying the course. A ceremony to mark the restart of its Obuasi gold mine in Ghana was held this week. Ghanian President Nano Akufo Addo was in attendance, underlining the importance of the precious metal to the economy of a nation once known as the "Gold Coast".

The first gold bars in more than five years were poured at Obuasi on 18 December 2020 - an announcement that went largely unnoticed at the time because it coincided with the festive season.

"This first phase of the project was delivered on time and on budget, and is now being followed by the second phase through 2020, where the tonnage of ore-bearing rock mined from underground will double to 4,000 tons per day as gold production ramps up," the company said in a statement on Thursday,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Company
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.