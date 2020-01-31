Ghana: Anglogold's Obuasi Mine in Ghana Brought Back to Life

analysis

AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi mine in Ghana is producing gold again. This caps a dramatic turnaround for an asset that, just a few years ago, was occupied by thousands of artisanal miners, underscoring the social and security risks associated with mining in West Africa.

AngloGold is trying to sell its last South African operations, but in Ghana, where it has had some serious setbacks, the company is staying the course. A ceremony to mark the restart of its Obuasi gold mine in Ghana was held this week. Ghanian President Nano Akufo Addo was in attendance, underlining the importance of the precious metal to the economy of a nation once known as the "Gold Coast".

The first gold bars in more than five years were poured at Obuasi on 18 December 2020 - an announcement that went largely unnoticed at the time because it coincided with the festive season.

"This first phase of the project was delivered on time and on budget, and is now being followed by the second phase through 2020, where the tonnage of ore-bearing rock mined from underground will double to 4,000 tons per day as gold production ramps up," the company said in a statement on Thursday,...