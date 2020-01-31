Malawi: Walter Nyamilandu Leaves Illovo Sugar Malawi

President of Football Association of Malawi (FAM), McMillan Water Nyamilandu Manda leaves his full time job at Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc at the end of this month.

Walter Nyamilandu: Leaving illovo

A statement from the company has however not hinted why Nyamilandu was leaving the job.

Nyamilandu joined Illovo in 1999 as a sales representative and rose through the ladders as national sales manager, corporate affairs manager and head of domestic sales.

"Walter played a fundamental role in spearheading the new route to consumer and ably adopted the group commercial imperatives for the Malawi business," says the statement in part.

The statement says Nyamilandu had been a wonderful ambassador for Illovo business.