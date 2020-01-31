Africa: 16-Year-Old Malawian Scoops Position One in Southa Africa Igcse Examination Results

30 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A 16 years old Malawian, Jerome Sibande, has scooped position one in overall results of 2019 high school Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations in South Africa, beating candidates from all 8 South African IGCSE curriculum schools.

Congratulations young Sibande Congratulations brain box Sibande

Sibande scored six A* and three As in nine subjects he wrote in IGCSE examinations.

He is number one and the top student the whole of South Africa in Chemistry, Mathematics and Accounting and only second in Physics, Computer Science and Economics becoming overall the best student in all examination results.

Jerome is based at International School of South Africa (ISSA), an international high school with students from South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi, Botswana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia.

Announcing the results in the school hall on Monday, 27th January, 2020, the school said they were very happy with academic achievements of Jerome Sibande.

Born on 20th June, 2003 in Zomba, Jerome started school at Aga Khan Mzizima High School in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania where he was staying with his parents and moved to Phoenix International School in Blantyre, where he completed primary school education and where he was also overall top student at the end of his primary school in 2014 before moving to ISSA the same year.

He is the first born son of Louis Sibande, a Finance Investment Executive at NICO Holdings and Mrs Dilys Sibande who works at Malawi-Liverpool Wellcom Trust in Blantyre.

The parents worked in Tanzania before moving back to Malawi.

International School of South Africa (ISSA) is privately owned, known for world class education, has about 700 high school students where close to 100 are said to be Malawians.

These Malawians are said to be children of corporate executives and top business men in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu.

The Cambridge Examination Board from United Kingdom which administers IGCSE examinations in the world are expected to honor Jerome Sibande and other achievers at an international ceremony to be held in Johannesburg between February and March, 2020.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Africa
Southern Africa
Education
Malawi
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Spotlight on Nigeria's Death Penalty as Woman Gets the Gallows

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.