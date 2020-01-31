Nigeria Will Be Safe If Nigerians Put Differences Aside - Buhari

Photo: Premium Times
30 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that his administration's goals of providing a safe and secure nation with policies and programmes that will bring prosperity to the masses is achievable if all Nigerians put their differences aside and work together in the spirit of cooperation.

President Buhari, who disclosed this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a courtesy visit by the 2019 National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Awardees, stated that the task of nation-building is an enormous one.

The President, who said citizens must endeavor to become more productive, added that it is only through increased productivity that a big and prosperous economy can be created.

Buhari, who encouraged citizens, especially youths, to emulate the actions of the awardees as they continue to work together to build the Nigeria of our expectations, said the awardees are role models for all to emulate.

The President said that he had been informed that the National Productivity Centre will, on an annual basis, organize forums for past awardees to come together and exchange ideas on how to encourage selfless service and commitment in our lives.

While congratulating them on what he called "the well-deserved award", he said the conferment of the award is in recognition of their exemplary service, conduct, productivity, innovation and excellence in various endeavors.

He said, "I am delighted to welcome the recipients of the 2019 National Productivity Order of Merit award to State House. I was unable to personally attend and confer the awards on you individually.

"The National Productivity Order of Merit is one of the highest honours our nation confers on its citizens. The process of selection is strictly based on merit. We shall continue to preserve this process to sustain the integrity and values of this great tradition.

"2019 awardees are diverse and outstanding. We have captains of Industry, technocrats, public servants, media practitioners, security officials and many more. Your tangible contributions towards protecting, developing and enhancing our country and its citizens are your lasting legacy."

The Federal Government had conferred the NPOM Award on 25 deserving individuals and seven organizations drawn from all sectors of the economy, including the Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Group (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu, CON; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Oba Otudeko, Col Hameed Ali (rtd.), and the media guru, Sam Omatseye, among other notable Nigerians.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.