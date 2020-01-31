Tanzania: Premier Insists On Sugar Import Ban

THE government has insisted on banning the import of sugar from abroad to Zanzibar Island to protect domestic producers and promote local industries.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa reiterated the government's stance on Thursday, taking a swipe at critics who denounced his recent directive to the Zanzibar's Ministry of Trade and Industry to ban sugar imports until the consignment produced at Mahonda sugar factory is absorbed in the market.

"I understand that my fellow Tanzanians especially those in Zanzibar understood me when I came to that decision and they believe I was right... those who are against that decision are not real Tanzanians," he said.

He was responding to an impromptu question by Jaku Hashimu Ayoub (CCM) who lauded the Premier's directive but sought to know when the Zanzibar produced sugar would be allowed into the Mainland market.

The Paje lawmaker argued that products from Mainland Tanzania like iron sheets and cements are freely sold in Zanzibar market but the Isles' goods, including sugar manufactured by the Mahonda factory face barriers in accessing the Mainland market.

Responding, the Premier apparently suggested that the production capacity of Mahonda factory fall way too short from meeting the actual sugar consumption on the Isles, hence the restriction was vindicated.

Mr Majaliwa said that it did not make sense that the only factory in Zanzibar that produces 6,000 tonnes of sugar per year lacks a market while the annual demand of the product in the Isles is 36,000 tonnes.

"It is true I toured Mahonda factory where I found a huge consignment at the facility and that factory has the capacity to produce 24,000 tonnes but currently produces 6,000. The demand of sugar in both Unguja and Pemba is 36,000 tonnes. I was a bit bitter when an investor told me that there was no market that is why a huge consignment was still stocked at the factory," he said.

Mr Majaliwa hit out at people who criticized him when he recently toured the plant located at Mahonda area in North 'A' district, Unguja North region, where he banned sugar imports until available consignment was out of the market.

The plant is the only factory operating in Zanzibar but a large consignment was laying in its warehouses as the Isles' market is always flooded with sugar imported from abroad -- a situation that raised concern not only on the part of the factory management but the prime minister himself.

He said the national policy insists on the importance of protecting local producers whose products have been approved by respective authorities.

"Local investors must be protected by making sure that they get a market for their products and encourage people to use them," he said.

Adding that the issue of industries was in his party's manifesto, adding that he was duty bound to go anywhere in the country to see how the manifesto is implemented.

"Zanzibar's Second Vice President and I, the Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania are duty bound to make follow ups to oversee the implementation of CCM manifesto," he added.

Currently, sugar consumption in Tanzania Mainland stands at 710,000 tonnes per year with its domestic production 359,219.25 tonnes. The demand for domestic sugar is 545,000 tonnes while industrial sugar requirement is 165,000 tonnes.