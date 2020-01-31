Nigeria: Nurses Express Concern Over Nigeria's Preparedness for Coronavirus

Abuja — The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has expressed fears over the safety of its members in an eventual outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

The association's concern was coming just as the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, assured Nigerians of the federal government's readiness to protect the country against the import of Coronavirus including provision of funds needed in any event of an outbreak.

Speaking to journalists shortly after declaring open the 2020 Conference of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Abuja, Ehanire said federal government was doing everything possible to ensure the prevention of Coronavirus from being imported into the country.

"Nigeria is ready. Among the countries of the world when we had Ebola, Nigeria was one of the countries that handled it well. We have competent and astute manpower. Yes, our health system may be fragile, but when we come together as Nigerians we are able to overcome any challenge," he said.

He also said government would ensure that resources are made available to tackle any epidemic outbreak, including the efforts to address the cases of Lassa fever in some parts of the country.

NANNM President, Comrade Abdulrauf Adeniji, who spoke to journalists in an interview during the opening ceremony of the conference, described one of the major challenges limiting the nursing profession in Nigeria as lack of infrastructure.

"As nurses and midwives, we are bracing up for any outbreak of Coronavirus, but our major challenge is lack of infrastructure. The situation we are right now is like sending a soldier to the warfront to confront the Boko Haram terrorists without ammunition, the implication is that you are just sending that person to the slaughter slab," he said.

Adeniji explained that nurses are in the forefront of the effort to detect and prevent disease epidemic, adding that they form the bulk of the personnel deployed as Port Health officials positioned at the airports, seaports and various ports of entry to screen and eventually treat any identified cases of infection.

"So, there is no adequate equipment to carry out our job. Go to the teaching hospitals, the disease control centres or epidiomedical units, there are no adequate safety kits, even masks are not there. What nurses do is to get their own kits from home and they are expected to attend to a person with infectious disease. This is a very great danger," he said.

Adeniji said the nursing profession is also hit by the brain drain syndrome, a situation where a good number of qualified nurses have taken flight out of the country in search of greener pastures.

The president added that the country presently has about 120,000 nurses serving over 200 million people, saying by the World Health Organisation standard, Nigeria is expected to have 300,000 personnel to man our health facilities.

He also highlighted other challenges facing the nursing profession in the country to include poor manpower training, activities of quacks, exclusion of nurses from health policy making and exodus of professionals from the country.