Zimbabwe: Early Headache for New Warriors Coach

Leading Sudan to the semi-final of the last edition of the CHAN tournament remains Zdravko Logarusic's highest point in his coaching career.

He will be back in the same trenches in Cameroon this April but, this time, in charge of the Warriors who return to the biannual 16-team contest after missing the last tournament.

But, unlike in Sudan where he had the privilege to select players whose season was at its peak, the Croat faces the challenge of selecting rusty Zimbabwean players whose season will only be a few weeks old.

The local Premiership starts late in March, exactly the same time the local band of the Warriors would be going into camp for the CHAN competition.

That some key members of the team, which sealed qualification for the tournament have since moved out of the country, will not help matters either.

Goalkeeper, Simba Chinani is in Russia, undergoing trials and should he impress, he won't qualify for CHAN.

Prince Dube is back from China where he spent over two weeks undergoing trials.

He is waiting for feedback from the Chinese clubs and there are reports he is also a wanted man in South Africa.

Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo, who was also expected to play a key role for the Warriors, has since move to join Buildcon in Zambia.

Evans Katema is now at Zanaco.

"The Premier Soccer league season is not going to break for the CHAN tournament," said PSL chief executive Kenny Ndebele.