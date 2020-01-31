Zimbabwe: ED to Attend Prayer Service

31 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Mugabe

President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to attend a national prayer meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Interdenominational Council of Churches at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

ZICC is a grouping of 110 churches chaired by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church.

The prayer meeting comes barely a week after President Mnangagwa attended another church service at the ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries in Harare where he preached peace and nation building.

The President said churches played a critical role in creating a peaceful, prosperous, corruption-free and united nation.

Organisers of tomorrow's church service said 401 buses will be deployed to the provinces.

The national prayer service will be held under the theme: "Joining hands, minds, hearts and voices together in Christ to serve, build and strengthen our nation."

ZICC spokesperson Pastor Richard Takaendesa said they hired 192 buses.

"In Manicaland, our members have already hired and paid for 54 buses, Masvingo 18, Mashonaland West 16 and Bulawayo already has hired 20 buses.

"Members in Midlands Province have so far paid for 27 buses, Harare has 46, Mashonaland Central four, while Mashonaland East has seven. We are going to add more buses to cover the shortfall of 209 buses."

Pastor Takaendesa said the service is expected to be attended by other political leaders, traditional leaders, provincial heads and other high ranking personalities.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

