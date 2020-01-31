Zimbabwe: Football Leaders Hail Zifa

31 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

FOOTBALL stakeholders in the country have hailed ZIFA for lifting the ban imposed on the association's former president, Philip Chiyangwa, and his ex-deputy, Omega Sibanda.

Felton Kamambo, the ZIFA boss, said he wanted to create an atmosphere where football would be the winner.

"There is no reason for ZIFA to continue fighting petty squabbles with anyone," he said.

"We need everyone in this journey as ZIFA. Football is for everyone and we believe all of us, as Zimbabweans, have a role to play in order to take the game to another level.

"The bans which had been imposed on Philip (Chiyangwa) and Omega (Sibanda) have been categorically lifted. We start on a new page."

And, the development, was welcomed by football stakeholders yesterday.

Friends of the Warriors chairman, Edward Chimedza, said ZIFA had shown the way and they need everyone's support.

"This is quite an encouraging development by ZIFA. There is no need for all these fights," he said.

"We need to find each other, always, for the sake of our game. Look, Chiyangwa is the COSAFA president.

"He is a Zimbabwean and, obviously, it is Zimbabwe which stands to benefit much.

"But, due to all these unnecessary fights, we haven't really been able to tap onto that. Chiyangwa has strategic links which can help our football.

"It is only important for these parties to unite for the development of our game. Thumbs up to ZIFA for the noble decision."

Black Rhinos secretary-general, Edward Mutukwa, said Zimbabwean football should always be the winner at the end of the day.

"We welcome such developments. To see brothers forgiving each other is a good feeling," he said.

"We should be united as football leaders. We need each other and everyone has a role to play.

"Instead of strategising on how we can become a force to be reckoned with, we are seeing leaders clashing.

"The move by ZIFA is something we want to see happening every minute in our football."

Dynamos chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, hailed ZIFA for their move.

Warriors cheerleader, Chris "Romario" Musekiwa, said they were worried by what had been happening.

"To see a former leader being banned by a current leader was not something good for our football," he said.

"Both Chiyangwa and Kamambo are football leaders of note, who have achieved remarkable things. I want to salute ZIFA for the decision.

"We need this in our football."

