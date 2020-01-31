Eritrea: Various Activities By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — At an event the German branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women organized in connection with the International Day of the Disabled contributed over 19,600 Euros in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the UK also conducted annual activity assessment meeting on 25 January in Birmingham.

According to report presented at the meeting the union branch has contributed over 34 thousand US Dollars for the construction of the hall of the union in Mendefera, extended financial contribution for the success of the YPFDJ congress in London, and demonstrated strong participation at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the founding of the NUEW held in Bologna, Italy.

The head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland, Mr. Tedros Goitom gave briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and on the charted out programs for 2020.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to play leading role in this era of peace and development and called for due attention for strengthening the organizational capacity of the youth and the community.