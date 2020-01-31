Sudan: Professionals - Participants in Destruction of Gezira Scheme Should Be Held Accountable

30 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The Agronomists Association in Gezira State called for holding accountable all those who participated in destruction of Gezira Scheme from elements of the defunct regime.

The Association indicated to importance of revision of the Scheme's job structures , appointment of the governor the GeZIRA Scheme and dismantling the empowerment.

This acme during a workshop under the title" Gezira Scheme, Current Challenges and Future Opportunities " held at Gezira University in Medani organized by the Agronomists Association in Gezira State and Professional Agronomists Association at Gezira Scheme.

The workshop called for approving job structure of the Protection Department , giving more concern to agricultural extension and training on expansion of horticulture exports.

Director- General of Ministry of Production and Economic Resources and Representative of Wali of Gezira State , Dr Tawhida Babiker addressed the workshop and called for rehabilitation of the Gezira Scheme's infrastructures and irrigation system.

Chairman of the Agronomists Association at Gezira Scheme Engineer Omar Abdul-Malik gave historical background for Scheme , area , crop rotation and irrigation.

He said the main aim of the workshop was to develop means to restore Gezira Scheme to its economic position on which farmers, citizens of the State and people of Sudan in general depend.

Engineer Murtadha Al-Zain , Chairman of Agronomists Association in Gezira State pointed out that the current challenge facing the Scheme lies in expediting appointment of the Governor of the Scheme.

