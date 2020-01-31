Sudan: Defense Minister Appreciates Russian Stances Twords Sudan

Khartoum — The Defense Minister, Lit. Gen. Jamal Eddin Omer Mohamed Ibrahim, has appreciated the constant stances of Russia towards the Sudanese people, especially during its victorious revolution, stressing the depth of Sudanese-Russian real and developing relations according to their common interests.

The Defense Minister added during his meeting, Thursday, the ambassador of Russia to the Sudan, Mr. Vladimir Galtev, accompanied by the Russian military attaché, that the transitional government, the forces of freedom and change and the components of the Sudanese revolution are working for the success of the sustainable peace process, and to reach the stage of a free and fair elections so that the Sudan can witness the era of freedom and democracy.

He called for the support and enhancement of the work of the joint ministerial committee to realize the common interests and activate the military agreements between the two countries.

On his part, the Russian ambassador asserted depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, which he described as historical, stressing Russia's unlimited political and other fields support to the Sudan following the technical study of all common aspects, including the military cooperation, specifically in the field of experts and training.