Sudan: UNIDO Organized Advisory Board Meeting of EU Funded 3EAction Project

Khartoum — UNIDO hosted, Tuesday the meeting of the EU funded 3EAction project advisory board members to discuss project achievements, results, lessons learned and future activities.

The advisory board gathered round thirty project stakeholders from the government, international organizations, European Union, NGOs and the private sector.

The meeting was composed of a series of presentations by the Project Chief Technical Advisor Mr. Ram Kishore Singh reflecting activities implemented during July to December 2019, the achievements made so far, recommendations, future activities based on what has been achieved and what is targeted in addition to an open discussion in which stakeholders shared their thoughts and ideas and way forward.

During the opening session, UNIDO Country representatives, Dr. Mohamed Elsayed highlighted the importance of the 3EAction project as a development approach through investing in Sudanese youth to build the human capital in Sudan and the region and emphasized in the necessity to tackle the issues of migration and human trafficking which represents one of the main challenges faced by the country and the region.

In addition, he addressed the current situation in Sudan and the importance of the shifting the attitude of young people to encourage them to engage in vocational training and education to acquire technical skills that help them improve their life conditions.

European Union project manager; Mr. Cosimo Lamberti Fossati; highlighted issues related to migration which the project is trying to address saying that it is on one the European Union's important priorities and that there is a great need to manage it properly as a way to protect individual from the dangers related to illegal immigration and to ensure their rights and safety.

He added that supporting development of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) is one of the core area where EU is investing in Sudan.

Mr. Hassan Adam, Director in the Supreme Council for Human Development and Labour (SCHDL) thanked European Union for supporting development of human capital in Khartoum State and other region of Sudan. Mr. Adam also applauded UNIDO for strengthening capacity of the VTECs in Khartoum State to deliver market driven training programme to the Sudanese youths and refuges and asylum seekers from the neighbouring countries.

Dr. Abdelati Mohamed Khair, Secretary General of the Khartoum State Supreme Council for Human Development and Labour (SCHDL) applauded UNIDO for the commendable work being done in the field of TVET sector development and appreciated commitment and support from the private sector to review curriculum of the VTECs to make it more suitable to labour market needs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan External Relations International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasized need for continuation of the UNIDO project which is supporting Sudanese and non-Sudanese youths in Khartoum state through vocational training and access to finance.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to launch the project's first newsletter and brochure for the four vocational training and entrepreneurship centres.

The European Union funded #3EAction project "Employment and Entrepreneurship Development for Migrant youth, Refugees and Asylum Seekers and Host Communities in Khartoum State is part of the Regional Development and Protection Programme in the Horn of Africa and has been set to address some of the protection and development challenges related to forced and protracted displacement.

The project aims to enhance employment opportunities and stimulate entrepreneurship for unemployed youth including migrants' refugees, asylum seekers and host communities in Khartoum State, it is executed by UNIDO and implemented in collaboration with the four vocational training and entrepreneurship centers (VTECs) located in Khartoum State, in partnership with the Government of Sudan and other stakeholders.