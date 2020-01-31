Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Verbal Message From Salva Kiir

30 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council First Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received at the Republican Palace here today South Sudan Presidential Adviser and head of the mediation committee in the Sudanese peace talks Tut Gatluak who conveyed to him a verbal message from his brother President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit dealing with enhancing the relations of joint cooperation between the two countries.

Gatluak said in a press statement that the meeting tackled arrangements of peace in South Sudan besides the six tracks of peace negotiations between the Sudan government and the movements of armed struggle.

He reaffirmed commitment of the President of the Republic of South Sudan to creating conducive atmosphere for the coming round of the negations which is to be a decisive and final one by signing peace in the Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
South Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.