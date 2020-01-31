Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Verbal Message From Salva Kiir

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council First Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received at the Republican Palace here today South Sudan Presidential Adviser and head of the mediation committee in the Sudanese peace talks Tut Gatluak who conveyed to him a verbal message from his brother President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit dealing with enhancing the relations of joint cooperation between the two countries.

Gatluak said in a press statement that the meeting tackled arrangements of peace in South Sudan besides the six tracks of peace negotiations between the Sudan government and the movements of armed struggle.

He reaffirmed commitment of the President of the Republic of South Sudan to creating conducive atmosphere for the coming round of the negations which is to be a decisive and final one by signing peace in the Sudan.