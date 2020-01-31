Egypt: Sudan Occupies Advanced Positions in Cairo's Olympics Games

30 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan has achieved advanced positions in the boys and girls doubles Bocce competitions at the Cairo International Stadium in conclusion of activities of the African Special Olympic Games for the year 2020.

The games have witnessed the participation of 42 African countries, including Sudan, and the participation of 800 men and women players.

Sudanese chmpions Isra'a and Arwa, won silver medals in the Bocc girl's doubles competition, while champions Ahmed Osman and Ahmed Al- Dawo won two bronzes medals, where the final total result of the boys and girls doubles Bocce competitions reached 7 medals.

The final total results of the Bocc and Athletics competitions for the Sudan became (8) medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronzes and 2 participation.

The Sudan have occupieded by this results an advanced position in the African Special Olympic Games for the year 2020 which has been concluded Wednesday in cairo, in the presence of a number of the Egyptian Olympic leaders, Sulafa Al Banna, head of the Sudanese mission, Adel Suleiman, deputy head of the mission, Dr. Khalid Abdel Khaliq, and Kutch Khalid Ahmed Hussein.

