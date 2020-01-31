Gambia: Real De Banjul's Jarju Among Five Players Serving Suspensions

Real de Banjul Ebrima Jarju is among a list of five players scheduled to sit out games featuring their league clubs.

Jarju's exclusion followed an infringement he committed during Real de Banjul's humbling to an enterprising Waa Banjul this week ending in a 2-0 defeat.

The erstwhile Lamin United net-minder launched at Waa's Pa Lamin Sowe who'd chance of poking it to the back of the net but got bundled.

The arbiter wasted no time but to flash a red.

Tallinding United's Abdoulie Manke who caught the eye at Serrekunda East Nawettan outfit Medina FC also suffers similar fate.

In other developments, Sulayman Badjie of Buffer Zone outfit Tallinding United sits out the next league fixtures along with the duo of Sambujang Touray of Fortune Football Club and BK Milan's Ebrima Njie for card accumulations.

Gamtel occupy the table top on fourteen points with Waa Banjul at second by a point difference with Real closely at third