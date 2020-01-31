Gambia's Jarju Fails to Sting PSG

Gambian striker Yankuba Jarju yesterday night failed to sting a star-studded French Ligue 1 champions PSG during a Cup competition.

An ex-Gambia U-20 goal-getter, Yankuba starred from the starting lineup of Pau FC who ply their trade in the French third tier against Mbape-less PSG.

His Pau FC side reached the quarter-finals after sashaying over Bordeaux on a 3-2 final score in which Jarju netted the second goal.

They were never favourites in the run up to the match and games of that magnitude are a platform for lesser clubs or players to shine with ubiquitous scouts watching from the stands.

Apablo Sarabia and Paraedes -both being fringe players for the Parc de Princes outfit - secured both goals for PSG after just seventy-three minutes for a Paris' side that had only Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera and Cameroon's Choupo-Moting as big names with Verrati, Gana Gueye and Di Maria one of the notables rested to the bench.