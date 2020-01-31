Gambia: The Protests and the Political Parties

30 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Political parties are instruments of political leadership. Their duty is to put programmes before the people and seek their mandate. When they receive such mandate, they must respond to the needs and aspirations of the people. Civil society segments are established to promote freedom of association and assembly aimed at addressing given concerns of the members of society. In a democratic society, political parties cannot participate and must not participate in the overthrow of governments. They must be committed to the removal of governments through the ballot box. Members of political parties must have the discipline to abide by the principles and policies and defend them in word and deed. No one can be a genuine member of a political party if one defies the principles and policies of the party. All political parties must be rule based if they are to be classified as democratic parties.

Hence while individuals and civil society segments were mostly identified with recent protests. Only one party took to the street to protest for the return of the former president.

Many people who were caught up in the Tree Years Jona or Five Years Jot Agul protest claim not to be associated with political parties. This means that such protestors are not confident of the backing of political parties. In that regard, each person who belongs to a political party must never engage in political protests unless one seeks the support of the political party for such a mission.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
U.S. Men Who Joined Somalia's Al-Shabaab Now Remorseful
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.