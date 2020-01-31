Nigeria: Governor Makinde Recalls Five Directors Sacked By Predecessor, Ajimobi

31 January 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Atanda Adebayo

Five directors of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) who were sacked by the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, have been reinstated by the incumbent Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The directors were sacked in February 2016 by Mr Ajimobi.

This is not the first time the governor will be reversing the actions of his predecessor.

Mr Makinde and the local government chairmen who were elected under the past administration of Mr Ajimobi have been at loggerheads over who occupies the local government areas in the state.

The crisis between the two parties started when the governor sacked the council heads.

Mr Makinde, through his chief of staff, Bisi Ilaka, had shortly after his inauguration, sacked the local government chairmen who were elected by Mr Ajimobi in the May 12, 2018 local government election.

Recalled

Meanwhile, the five directors were reinstated to the civil service by Mr Makinde on Thursday almost four years after they were sacked.

The reinstated directors includ Peter Ajayi of the Commercial Services Department; Segun Lawale of the Administration and Supply Department and Akinniyi Akinlabi of the Engineering Services Department.

Others are Oyeboade Oyewole of the News and Current Affairs Department and Ademola Adeniyi of the programmes department.

Mr Makinde during his campaign in 2019 had promised to revisit the cases of the officials.

The executive chairman of BCOS, Dotun Oyelade, while speaking, said the steps taken by Mr Makinde was in line with justice as the officials were sacked "without following the civil service rules."

Mr Oyelade, who addressed the reinstated workers on Thursday, advised them to justify their reinstatement by contributing positively to the ongoing efforts of repositioning the corporation.

