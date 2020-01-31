Nigeria: Killing of Christians - CAN Goes to UN, EU, AU, Others

31 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — The Southern Youths of Christians Association of Nigeria, SYCAN, led by Oluchukwu Green Nnabugwu, yesterday said it has concluded plans to visit the United Nations, UN, to expose the predicament faced by Christians in Nigeria.

Nnabugwu, spoke in Owerri while reacting to the recent report of the killing of a CAN Chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi, of Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa State. Apart from the UN, the group said it will also visit European Union, EU, and the African Union, AU, to lay bare the plague of Christians in the country.

He said among other things that the government had failed in its primary responsibility to protect lives and property of its citizens.

The chairman also called on the Christians in the country to be committed and proactive as they pray for God's intervention in the Nigeria insecurity challenges.

Nnabugwu said: "We are so worried following the unabated kidnappings and gruesome murder of Rev Lawan Andimi, the CAN Chairman of Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa State and Rev Dennis Baguari by insurgents

"So, the Southern Youths of Christain Association of Nigeria is set to embark on international advocacy to the United Nations, UN; European Union, EU; Commonwealth, and African Union, AU."

"We see the killings of Christians and innocent Nigerian as barbaric, evil and gruel, stating vehemently that governments at all tiers have consistently failed in their primary responsibility to secure lives and properties of it's citizens.

"The Southern Christian Boss further urged Christians to be more proactive and committed to the ways of God, while praying for God's Divine intervention."

