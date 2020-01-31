Gambia: Foundation Stone for D31 Million Court Complex Laid

The Government of the Gambia has laid the foundation stone on Tuesday January 28th 2020, of a thirty one million Dalasi project for the construction of a Court complex in Bundung. The construction of the complex is fully funded by the Government of the Gambia to build additional court rooms at the Bundung Magistrate's Court.

Ebrima Cham, the Director General of GAMWORKS said the new Bundung Court Complex when completed, will be a beautiful edifice with modern facilities and a conducive environment for members of the Judiciary and the legal fraternity to dispense justice delivery with expediency.

"The complex when complete will house several Court rooms, offices and associated facilities," he said; that following a transparent procurement process, Masita Construction Enterprise emerged as winner of the contract which was signed between the parties involved.

"Since GAMWORKS was set up by Government with assistance from the World Bank, the Agency has and continues to work in partnership with various sectors in building infrastructures such as roads, markets etc.," he said; that the other evolution in GAMWORKS' operation in recent years is their partnership with public institutions.

Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow said due to lack of enough Courts, Magistrates and Judges have to line up and wait for each other in order to proceed with their sittings.

"This project is a multi-million project and it is singly funded by Government. This shows what the Government can do on its own," he said; that this project will enable the Bundung Law Court Complex to house many cases and will allow for the fast delivery of justice.

Lamin Keita, the Contractor of Masita Construction Company who won the contract, said as a company that is owned by Gambians, it is good for the authorities to give citizens such contracts.

"Government should be giving competent citizens contracts so that we will not serve as assistants to others," he said. Mr. Keita said if such Companies are empowered, they will help to share their expertise within themselves; that other Companies in the country are not Gambian owned and they are only interested in fostering their businesses but not to assist the youth of the country.