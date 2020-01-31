Gambia: Cuban Ambassador Visits Foroyaa Newspaper

30 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Cuban Ambassador Sr. Ruben Abelenda on Wednesday visited Foroyaa Headquarters in Churchill's Town.

The visit according to the Ambassador aims to strengthen relations between the Gambian people, media houses and the Embassy of Cuba.

Ambassador Abelenda told Foroyaa's Managing Editor Samuel Sarr that the visit aims to strengthen relations between the Gambia's media outlets and the Cuban Embassy. He urged the media to be objective and encourage peace the world over. He challenged the media houses to desist from stimulating violence and reiterated that the visit is to foster relations with the media houses.

He also notified Mr. Sarr of the launching ceremony of the status held in honour of their National hero Jose Marti, on the occasion of his 167th anniversary on Monday 28th January 2020 in the Gambia.

Sam Sarr, thanked the visiting Cuban Ambassador for taking the initiative to visit media houses, while extending appreciation to the Ambassador for sending reports to media houses on a regular basis.

Mr. Sarr described Cuba as a small island but a great nation and recounted the struggle and difficulties that country went through to attain total independence and sovereignty. He highlighted the solidarity support in the Cuban leadership both at the regional and international levels coupled with the free medical services that the country provides to the people of the Gambia.

He expressed hope that the cordial relations that exists between Foroyaa and the Embassy will continue to grow from strength to strength.

